Josephine Jones
JOSEPHINE JONES November 14, 1943 - April 16, 2020 Josephine Jones passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Esther and Daniel Duran. She was lovingly raised by her grandmother Bridgett Duran. She attended school in Texas and began her nursing and dental hygienist classes in Texas. She enjoyed fishing and camping and spending time with her family and her animals. She left behind her loving daughters, Christine St Clair and Billie Reedy, her son William Wilson, eight grandchildren, plus 3 great grandchildren. She is dearly missed by her family, but we are blessed to know she is now at peace with God.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 26, 2020.
