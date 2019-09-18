|
|
JOSEPHINE "JO" LANCASTER
1934 - 2019
Josephine "Jo" Lancaster, 84, of Bakersfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2019. She was born to Tommy and Helen Camarrano in 1934. The oldest of six children, she helped her parents raise her siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Lancaster, sons John Lancaster and Garrett Lancaster, sisters; Carol, Sally, Roberta and Patty; as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great grand children. Predeceased by her beautiful daughter, Linda Jo Cleveland in 2010.
Jo devoted her life to inspiring a love of Jesus in those around her. She spent her free time teaching Sunday School, working with the Women's Ministry and volunteering at youth correctional facilities spreading God's Word. She also had a love for painting and crafts which she turned into a small business; teaching and selling her artwork.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Oaks Community Church, 10200 Campus Park Dr, on September 28th at 1pm. Please join us in remembering this wonderful woman who touched the hearts of all those who knew her.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 18, 2019