JOSEPHINE MARIE CUNHA JONES
April 9, 1922- July 20, 2019
Josephine passed away peacefully at Rosewood Health Center at the age of 97 on July 20, 2019.
Josephine was born April 9, 1922 to John Cunha and Geraldine Whinnery. Josephine was preceded in Death by John Cunha, Geraldine Whinnery, Mary Cunha, Frank Pimentel (brother), Linda Elcano (sister). Tony Cunha (brother), Lucille Dagurre (sister), Melvin Cunha (brother), Kenneth Jones (husband), Kenneth Jones (son) and Jerry Jones (son). Josephine is Survived by her daughter Judy Lambirthand and her son Norman Jones along with her sisters Frances Nelson, Babe Nelson, Mary Edgar and brother Johnny Cunha along with numerous great grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Josephine spent her time in her middle years as a cook at South High School in Bakersfield, she relocated to Las Banos until her return to Bakersfield in 2008.
Josie and VaVa as we all called her had a wonderful sense of humor and love to reminisce about her family that she loved so much and all their adventures. She will truly be missed by all.
A special Thank You to Rosewood Health Center for her continued care throughout the years, and a special Thank you to Pro Care Hospice for their services in her last days.
There will be no services. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rosewood Foundation, 1301 New Stine Road Bakersfield, CA 93309 c/o Chaplin Terry Barnett.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 25, 2019