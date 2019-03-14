|
Happy Birthday To Our Loving
Mother and Grandmother
JOSEPHINE MARTIN
March 14, 1942 - December 5, 2018
Words can't truly express how much we love and miss you. Your were without a doubt the centerpiece to our lives and the glue that kept us together. Thank you for giving us a strong foundation and teaching us to lean and depend on God. Please know that your legacy will live on and that your work was not in vain.
We love and Miss you. You will never be forgotten.
Your Daughters & Grandkids
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 14, 2019