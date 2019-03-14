Home

POWERED BY

Josephine Martin

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Josephine Martin In Memoriam

Happy Birthday To Our Loving
Mother and Grandmother
JOSEPHINE MARTIN
March 14, 1942 - December 5, 2018

Words can't truly express how much we love and miss you. Your were without a doubt the centerpiece to our lives and the glue that kept us together. Thank you for giving us a strong foundation and teaching us to lean and depend on God. Please know that your legacy will live on and that your work was not in vain.

We love and Miss you. You will never be forgotten.

Your Daughters & Grandkids

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.