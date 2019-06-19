|
|
JOSHUA ANTHONY GARZA
November 27, 1991 - June 13, 2019
Joshua was born on November 27, 1991 to Jake and Maria Garza and passed away on June 13, 2019.
Josh was a member of the Local 460 Union and he loved what he did, he loved to weld.
Above that Josh is survived by his wife of 8 years, Breanna, who fell in love with Joshua at the young age of 16, and by his 3 daughters, Amerie, Makayla, and Adaline whom he loved very deeply.
His greatest blessings were his children, he loved taking them to ride quads even though they were still at the tender age of 1. Josh loved to BBQ almost every weekend on his Traeger, and he turned out to be pretty good at it too. Josh was devoted to his family and supported them by any means, even if it meant traveling from different states. Josh was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on May 5, 2013 and did the best he could to help his children love Jehovah. He leaves behind the people who thought they would never be without him. But with the faith he possessed, we are certain we will see Josh again in a world that is new. Until then, we love you Josh, we loved you then, we love you now, and we'll love you forever.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, Memorial talk at 7pm at Basham Funeral Home on Niles.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 19, 2019