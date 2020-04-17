Joshua Clay Huff
JOSHUA CLAY HUFF July 12, 1992 - April 11, 2020 Joshua Clay Huff, age 27, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born on July 12, 1992 in Bakersfield, CA to Randy and Laura Huff. Josh enjoyed the simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family, riding motorcycles, fishing and gaming. We will never forget how infectious his laugh and smile was. He is survived by his sister, Sara; his grandparents; half sister, Brandy; godparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be postponed until a later date.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 17, 2020.
