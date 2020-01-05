|
|
JOY L. TANGEMAN
September 10, 1932 - December 16, 2019
Joy L Tangeman was born in Chadron, Nebraska to Michael Christiansen and Freda Hackler. Joy was a military wife to Roger Eugene Tangeman during the Korean War, where they were stationed in Japan.
Joy is survived by four children Linda Barrett, Stanley Tangeman, Scott Tangeman and Kim Evey. She and Roger had 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Aside from being a mother, Joy was also a customer service agent for Brocks and Gottschalk's department store and was a dental insurance specialist for her son at Tangeman Dental. Joy enjoyed gardening, needlepoint and baking. Joy's life will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Services for Joy will be held on January 10, 2020 at Saint Philip Catholic Church of the Rosary beginning at 8:30 AM and funeral mass at 9 AM. A reception will take place in Logan Hall after mass.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020