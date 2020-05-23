JOY RICHARDSON
1939 - 2020 Joy Richardson, age 80, passed away March 19, 2020 in Bakersfield. Joy was born December 16, 1939, in Bakersfield, the second of seven children born to Henry and Lois Richardson. Joy grew up in Greenfield with her large loving family and attended local schools graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1957. After high school, Joy worked in the insurance business, married and became a mother to her four children, Carol, Michael, Penny and Kelly. Joy was a busy mother and an extraordinary domestic engineer. She dedicated herself to provide a wonderful home and opportunities for her children to participate in many activities as well as being involved in all school events, scouting, music and dancing lessons, sports and endless navigating the station wagon filled with kids. We spent many summers camping and hiking at Balch Park and staying at our trailer in Pismo with our dune buggy as a family and have many fond memories of our times there. Joy loved endless walks on the beach gathering shells. While raising her children, Joy was also dedicated to community service and was a long time member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority. Later in life, Joy returned to CSUB to complete her education and worked for Kern County Superintendent of Schools until retirement. She was an active member of KAEOP while employed there and made many friends as well as join up with the 'Gazelles and Snails' walking group and hiked up Mt. Whitney with them twice, getting to the top in 1994 for which she was very proud. Joy enjoyed traveling and was able to go to many places near and far and truly enjoyed her last long vacation to Great Britain and Scotland with her daughter Kelly. Joy was a grandmother to six grandchildren and they were the highlight of her life. She loved nurturing them and being a part of their lives from the time they were born until her death. Joy was very close to her brothers and sisters and loved getting together with them on occasions small and large, especially our annual family reunions with all of the family and extended families together with lots of eating, drinking, laughter, love, music, dancing, talent shows, and dominoes. She will truly be missed by all. Joy is survived by her children and their spouses; Carol and Stephen Heaton, Michael and Debra Cummings, Penny and Dirk Obenshain, and son-in-law Tim Gaylord. Her grandchildren; Eric Heaton, Miles Heaton, Jonathon Cummings, Payton Cummings, Presley Obenshain, and Grant Obenshain. Her siblings and their spouses; Shirley and Glenn Sadocchi, Patricia and Ronald Stagler, Loretta and Lloyd Hicks, Robert and Sonya Richardson, and Rebecca Richardson. Joy is also survived by her aunt, Geneva Malbrough and many loving nieces, nephews, extended members of the Selby and Richardson families and many friends. Joy was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Kelly Gaylord, parents; Henry and Lois Richardson, her brother and sister-in-law; Charles and Jean Richardson, nieces; Rhonda Stagler and Kathleen Carter and her lifelong friend, Mary Dooley. Chapel services are tentatively scheduled for June 20th at 10:00am at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Boulevard with a Celebration of Life to follow. Any changes will be published prior to services or will be posted on Greenlawn's website. Our mom's wishes were to contribute to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 23, 2020.