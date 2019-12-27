|
Joy Cook Tolladay
January 8, 1956 - December 13, 2019
Joy Cook Tolladay passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at the Hoffman Hospice Home in Bakersfield, CA, with her daughters and mother by her side. After a five year struggle with cancer, she went to be with the Lord.
Joy was born January 8, 1956, in Bakersfield, CA, to Glen Fred Cook and Barbara Hope Cook. Her mother planned on naming her Roxanne if she was a girl, but when she saw her she exclaimed, "Oh Joy!" and quickly changed the name. Joy lived up to her name as a baby and little girl. She loved to dance tap and jazz; play with her dog, Monty; ride her surrey; and tag along with her brother Dick wherever he went.
Joy attended Highland Elementary School, Standard Middle School, and North High School, where she excelled in everything academic and, of course, everything social. People who knew her best described her as everyone's friend, the constant helper, and the best dresser. Most characteristic of Joy, however, was her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She took pride in everything she did, which was evident in her many accomplishments, from Editor in Chief of the 1974 Galaxy Yearbook to President of the Rally Club.
After high school it was no surprise that Joy chose to attend the University of California, Irvine. Orange County had long been her family's go to vacation spot. She had spent most of her summers there during high school with her brother while he worked at Disneyland. Ever the over achiever, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Ecology in three short years.
Joy's career spanned a variety of industries; she made her mark in every place she worked. Most notably, she served as Claims Team Manager at State Farm Insurance and, most recently, as Firm Administrator of Goldman, Magdalin & Krikes. In her work, Joy enjoyed bringing solutions to problems and mentoring others. She extended to her coworkers the same kindness and generosity she gave to her own family.
Charitable work was one reflection of Joy's love for people. She held various volunteer positions at the Assistance League of Bakersfield and started the Assistance League chapter in Fresno. She was also involved with Girl Scouts of Central California and Junior League of Bakersfield and Fresno. She mentored high school students and was actively involved in the Church of Christ. She was the tireless advocate of those in need, especially in the area of juvenile justice reform.
Joy was a godly woman and lifelong member of the Church of Christ, in which she raised her two daughters. Putting her faith to practice, she led youth and women's groups. Faith in God was an unceasing source of contentment for Joy, and she was a good steward of the blessings bestowed upon her. One of the aspects of church that she enjoyed most was the opportunity to fellowship with others. When Joy became unable to physically attend, her mom brought the message to her. At the end of her life, she looked with confidence to the God in whom she trusted.
With all the hats she wore - businesswoman, teacher, daughter, sister, best friend - her greatest joy was being a Mom. Joy leaves an unprecedented legacy of laughter and fun to her girls. This legacy includes epic birthday parties that people still talk about to this day, hundreds of trips to Disneyland and Newport Beach, countless photoshoots, prom and formal dress shopping, mani/pedis, lunch dates followed by more shopping, homework and essay editing, gourmet cooking, and unwavering love and support. Most importantly, she taught her girls to live a happy and responsible life, instilling in them values like compassion, integrity, and empathy.
Joy is survived by her two children - Alison Tolladay (Parker) and Andrea McGary (Ryan), mother - Barbara Billington, brother - Dick Cook (Bonnie), nieces - Elizabeth Behle (Brandon) and Roxanne Cook. She was preceded in death by her fathers - Glen Cook and Babe Billington.
Everyone who knew Joy loved and respected her. She was a gentle, kind, and compassionate woman who loved her family dearly. Prior to her passing, she demonstrated, in actions and in words, this love and appreciation for her family. Joy was deeply loved by her family. She will be missed every day.
The family wishes to thank all of her friends, who have become like family, for all of their love and constant support these past five years and always. Thank you to the teams at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center - CBCC and Hoffman Hospice for taking excellent and considerate care of our Mom.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:30am at Westside Church of Christ, 7300 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield, CA 93309.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oildale Church of Christ, 2912 North Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308.