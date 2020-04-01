|
JOYCE ADELE FRINGER
January 27, 1935 - March 24, 2020
Joyce Fringer passed away on March 24, 2020 in Bakersfield with her loving husband and children by her side at the age of 85. She was born on January 27, 1935 in Riverside, California. She grew up in Riverside where she met her husband, Billy Fringer in the 5th grade.
Joyce graduated from the University of Southern California in 1956 with a Bachelors of Arts degree and teaching credential. She married Billy on August 18, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverside. They lived in Riverside, where she started her first job teaching first grade.
She and Billy moved to Bakersfield in 1972, and she worked for Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, first at Van Horne Elementary School and then at Castle Elementary School. Joyce was a very dedicated elementary school teacher and was even named "Teacher of the Year", one year for the district. Over the years, she often had past students approach her and tell her that she was their favorite teacher, and that made her so happy.
Joyce retired in 1992 from Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to spend time with her grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren teaching them to read, write cursive and play a lot of games. Her hobbies also included, crochet, reading, and doing word searches.
Joyce was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, a congregation of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod for many years. She and Billy were very dedicated to the church and met great friends there. They worked every year on the church's fundraiser, called the Fall Fair. She would make crochet items to sell, help cook the meatballs and rice, and serve lunch to those who attended.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Zachary and Beau Berry, her parents Holland and Paula Paxton, and her sister, Paula Jean Martin.
She is survived by Billy Fringer, her husband of 64 years; by her son Troy Fringer and his wife Jodi and their three children, Lynsey, Lauren and Luke; her daughter Trudy Berry, husband David, their two sons Jake and Benjamin, Jake's wife Danielle and great-granddaughter Kamdyn.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Friday, April 3rd. We would like to thank all of the staff at the Village of Seven Oaks for taking great care of her these past few years.