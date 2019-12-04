|
|
JOYCE DIAN MCABEE
April 11, 1942 - November 27, 2019
On Wednesday November 27th 2019 Joyce Dian McAbee, loving wife and mother passed away at age 77. Joyce was born on April 11th 1942 in Los Angeles, CA. She fell in love with Howard at the age of 14 and loved him all of her life.
She taught her sons to be loving, caring, compassionate and hard working. She was a devout Christian, with God as her moral compass she lived life to the fullest without fear, and she was an inspiration who touched the lives of everyone she met.
Joyce's love of singing and playing the piano were with her to the end.
As Wednesday's rain cleared the path to heaven's gate, Joyce went to meet the Lord and be reunited with her son Cary and loved ones who passed before her. With our love she is survived by husband Howard of 63 years, her brother David Lee, her sons, Larry and wife Candi, Gary, Jerry and wife Kimberly, seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Friday December 6th at 10am. Followed by a Celebration of Life gathering to take place at the home of Larry and Candi McAbee at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Bakersfield for the ongoing research and development for a cure.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 4, 2019