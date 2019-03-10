|
JOYCE "NANA" DUNCAN
March 31,1933 - February 24, 2019
Joyce "Nana" Duncan, 85 of Bakersfield, CA passed on February 24, 2019. She was born on March 31,1933. She married the love of her life Jeff Duncan on November 20, 1948, and soon moved to Bakersfield, CA to live and raise their family.
Joyce's grandchildren and great grandchildren were her heart and joy. There's no denying that, her grand babies, were the people that she loved the most. Time spent at Nana's house was very special for her grand babies and was true to the saying of "what happens at Nana's stays at Nana's."
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Jeff Duncan, daughter Eva June, Son Bobby Glen, her parents George and Minnie Huff.
She is survived by daughters, Debra Duncan, Janet Zabala (Ralph); her grandchildren Robby Montes (Tiffany), Gina Bagnas (Sonny), Jeffrey Montes (Rebekah), Lyndsay Colkers and Justin Francis (Amanda); her eight great-grandsons and her five great-granddaughters.
A viewing will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. immediately followed by a Graveside Service at 2:00 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019