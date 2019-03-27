|
JOYCE JO HANCE
October 17, 1952 - March 24, 2019
Joyce Jo Hance was born to Peggy and Charles Stokes in Bakersfield, CA where she lived her whole life. On March 24, 2019 she lost her courageous battle against Leukemia.
She leaves behind her best friend and beloved husband of 48 years, Glynn Hance; daughter, Charli Nunez (Ryan); her precious grandsons, Ethan, Gavin, Bladen and Keegan; Mother, Peggy Stokes; brother, Berry Stokes (Diane). She was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, Special friends, Bruce & Holly DeRamas. She is preceded by her daughter, Sarah Hance; princess Jolee; nephew, Shelton Stokes; Sister, Lisa; Frankie Lawson and her beloved father, Charles T. Stokes.
She loved the outdoors and especially the rain in Oregon. She loved wine tasting with friends. She graduated from Foothill High School in 1970 and then went to B. C. to become a Registered Dental Assistant. She worked for Thomas Sherman DDS for over 20 years. She finished out her career at CCI. Tehachapi as a Supervising Dental Assistant.
She will forever be missed and never be forgotten. Your Loving heart and beautiful heart touched many lives.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) Graveside Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park (9101 Kern Canyon Rd.) For Further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 27, 2019