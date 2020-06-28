JOYCE MARIE LOVEALL

August 6, 1954 - June 7, 2020

Joyce Marie Loveall (nee Logue) was born in Chapel Hill, Tennessee in August 6, 1954 and was called back to Heaven on June 7, 2020. She was born to Clarence "Red" and Patricia Logue (nee Wheat). She was the oldest, of two children. Both her parents owned successful businesses in the Madera, CA area. "Red" was an electrician and owner/operator of an electrical contracting business and Patricia retired as a successful real estate broker/owner.

Joyce moved to Madera, California with her parents when she was 6 years old. She attended elementary, Junior High, and High School in Madera. She was a proud member of 4H and FFA and brought home several awards through the years.

She discovered a love of riding horses at a very young age. Joyce would tell the stories about "Pop", the nice man that would let the local children come over to the dairy and ride the ponies and horses until their hearts content.

Joyce was even known to ride her horse into town and tie it to the screen door of the local market, while she got a cold soda. Another famous incident was when Joyce rode her horse into her suburban neighborhood and started giving rides to her brother in the front yard. Her legacy of loving horseback riding lives on through her daughter and granddaughter who also share this passion.

Joyce married in 1972. The marriage ended shortly after the birth of their daughter Kelley Marie, in 1974. Just a few short years later, Joyce met and married the love of her life, Rodney Lee Loveall. He adopted Kelley and she became their only daughter and a new sister, to Rodney's three boys from his previous marriage. The pair lived in the Bay Area for a short time before they moved to Bakersfield, where they made a life together for over the past 40 years.

During the early years of their marriage Rod and Joyce loved spending time with family and friends, water skiing, boating, and camping. There were weekly visits to aunts, cousins, grandparents, and friends' homes. Many of whom, joined in the boating and camping during vacations. In the 1980's they decided to purchase a ski boat in order to enjoy more time with family and friends on the lake.

In the latter part of their marriage, Joyce and Rod loved traveling. Some trips were with their parents, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, children, grandchildren and/or friends. While other journeys would be just the two of them. Washington D.C., the Dakotas, Yellowstone, the Bahamas, Mexico, several National Parks, Tennessee, and Florida were just a few of the places they trekked together. They loved to travel so much, that they visited many of these places several times.

While there were many ups and downs for Joyce and Rodney, there was ALWAYS love. Including what they called a "mulligan break", they were married just under 41 years.

From driving the feed truck for the cattle on a local ranch, to running her own business up until shortly before her death, working was in Joyce's DNA. Early in her professional career, Joyce started bookkeeping for small local businesses. She soon moved up to a large group of practicing attorneys. By the end of her career she had grown her clientele into her own extremely successful "small" business. She handled everything from accounting, taxes, office management and general business controller duties. Almost all of her clients became close friends over the years. Many of them would joke that Joyce would not only handle the finances and operations of their businesses, but also handle the people themselves to "keep them in line."

While Joyce was a very practical, no nonsense lady, she was also the most devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and colleague you would ever meet. She was an extremely giving person and supported many worthy causes. Countless charities, school fundraisers, and the occasional door to door salesperson were the recipients of her time, money and efforts. But more than anything, she loved to give to her grandchildren. She would get such joy in spoiling them with delicious deserts (many of which she made herself), fun shopping trips, Christmas gifts, birthday gifts, and anything she deemed "fun and necessary" when they were around.

When Joyce was 59, she was diagnosed with Ovarian cancer. While most women with this devastating prognosis would have thrown in the towel, Joyce, true to form for all that knew her, soldiered on and continued to live her life to the fullest. Even while enduring several dozen chemotherapy sessions, endless medications, surgery and general cancer side effects, she never let the cancer slow her down. With a disease that almost no one lives past a few years, in typical Joyce fashion, she did things her way and ended her battle at just under the six-year mark.

Joyce's family and friends will no doubt remember her as a remarkable, smart, sassy, gorgeous, funny, formidable (in the best way), giving, impressive, hardworking, organized, selfless, brave, strong, and loving woman.

Joyce was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Patricia, and son Duane Lee Johnson. She is survived by her father Red; loving and devoted husband Rodney; daughter and son in law Kelley and Paul Ahern; sons M. Shayne Johnson and Bryon D. Johnson; daughters in law, Michele Castanada and Melissa De Montrond, brother and sister in law Philip and Peggy Logue, sister in law and brother in law Nancy and William Hart, niece and nephew Christee and Nick Kempka, and eight grandchildren, Brandan Johnson, Dillon Johnson, Emily Johnson, Gracey Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Cheyenne Johnson, Lincoln Ahern, Lauren Ahern, and several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins around the US.

In response to the excellent care Joyce received by all the staff, but especially her nurse Amy (RN), in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Optimal Hospice Foundation. https://www.optimalhospicefoundation.com/donate/ 1227 Chester Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 716-8000.

Due to travel and health considerations for others, the family feels it prudent to hold Joyce's Celebration of Life a later date.