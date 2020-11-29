JOYCE ECKSTROM, SHELDON, MOSHER

June 12, 1932 - October 28, 2020

Our wonderful mother, mama, nana and G.G. left from this earth and was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Joyce was born in Omaha, Nebraska and adopted at 3 weeks by Fred and Ruth Eckstrom. Soon after her father's death, she and her mother moved to California. Her mother remarried, and as an only child until age 12, Joyce was so thrilled to have a step brother and sister, Ronnie and Barbara.

She graduated from Hayward Union High School and soon after married and had a son. Joyce held many jobs over the years including banking and dental assisting. In 1956, Joyce married George Edward "Eddie" Mosher, moved to Bakersfield and thereafter had two more children. In her desire to continue her education, Joyce went to night school and summer school all while working and raising three children.

Realizing a life-long dream, Joyce entered the registered nursing program at Bakersfield College. She graduated in 1970 and began working at Mercy Hospital Truxtun, eventually working in the ICU. Her younger co-workers lovingly called her "Mother Mosher". In 1975, she went to work at Hyland Plasma Center, and subsequently at Houchin Blood Bank as head nurse for many years. Eventually she returned to Mercy in the outpatient department. She worked another 15 years in Ambulatory (where her coworkers fondly called her "Joycee") until her retirement at age 70. Joyce was caring, hardworking, thoughtful, kind, compassionate and had a great sense of humor. She was voted, more than once, as Most Caring Nurse by her peers and received many letters and cards from her patients thanking her for the wonderful care, kindness and comfort she provided.

Besides being a great nurse, Joyce was an exceptional cook, a brilliant seamstress and quilter, and loved crafting. She made so many pretty things including many of her daughter's clothes and prom dresses. She loved to travel, camp at the beach and in the mountains, making all of those trips fun and memorable for her family. She absolutely loved Hawaii and was able to travel to Europe with her daughter, visiting Sweden, Germany, England and Denmark. She loved shopping and took many trips to Nordstrom in Santa Barbara.

Joyce and Eddie built a home and lived in Tehachapi for many years, where she attended church, belonged to the Red Hat Society and quilt groups. She stayed busy cooking, sewing and playing on her computer. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles until her eyesight would no longer allow it. She returned to Bakersfield in the last few years.

More than anything Joyce loved her family. She was a devoted wife, dedicated and amazing mother, special sister and loyal friend. She adored her grandchildren and was able to welcome five great grandchildren into her circle of love. She was a devout Christian, prayer warrior for all, and champion for her loved ones. She was strong minded, tough, and independent which was of the utmost importance until her passing. She did things her way, lovingly.

She will be remembered, missed and loved forever for so many reasons. She always thought of others before herself, not a selfish bone in her body. She was incredibly friendly, sweet, cheerful, loved to laugh and smiled often. She made friends wherever she was and stayed in contact with many of her coworkers.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Mosher of 48 years in 2004, and her brother Ronald Hansen.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Gillett; children Donn Sheldon (Lynda) of Fallen, NV, Steven Mosher, Sharon Boyles (Charlie) of Bakersfield, CA, and Joyce Freeman; grandchildren Brandonn and Bridgette Sheldon, Chad and Benjamin Boyles, and great-grandchildren, Adam and Zane Sheldon, Ava Lind, and Kennzlie and Ellie Boyles.

Per Joyce's request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, may we request that donations be made to the Masonic Home in Burlingame, CA, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

As I sit in Heaven, and watch you everyday, I try to let you know the signs, I never went away.

I hear you when you're laughing, I watch you while you sleep, I even place my arms around you, to comfort you as you weep.

I see you wish the days away, Begging to have me home, So I try to send you signs, So you are not alone.

Don't feel guilty that you have life, Life that was denied to me, Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see.

So live your life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free, Then I know with every breath you take, you'll be taking one for me.