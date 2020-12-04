1/2
Joyce Moutrey
JOYCE ARLENE MOUTREY
March 9 1933 - November 16 2020

Joyce went home to heaven early Monday morning at the age of 87.

She leaves behind Son's Richard Moutrey, Thomas Moutrey, sister in law Barbara Harkless, David Moutrey, and Wife Lilly, Daughters, Clarice Moutrey, , Melinda and husband Tim Little, Along with eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Joyce was one of twelve kids in the Schachel family. She met and married her husband Leroy, at the age of 18. From There they moved to California and raised four loving kids. Several years later they became foster parents, at the age of 70 they fell in love with one of the foster Babies and gave her a forever home. Now they said their life feels complete. They were married for 60 years until Leroy's passing in 2012, they now live together, forever, until we all meet again, We love you , You'll always be with us and in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 4, 2020.
