JUAN (JOHNNY) SANCHEZ
December 28, 1928 - March 23, 2020
Juan Sanchez was born on December 28, 1928 to Pedro and Cleofas Sanchez in Uvalde, Texas. Juan moved to Bakersfield, California at age of 16. He met the love of his life, Nettie Padilla, they married on August 9, 1947, and started the bloodline of the Sanchez Family, and had eleven children.
At the age of 19, he started working for Southern Pacific Railroad. He was a very hard worker with a third-grade education but was able to excel in his career. In 1977, he was promoted to District Maintenance Manager (Roadmaster). This promotion transferred him to Fresno, California and retired after 40 years of service with Southern Pacific Railroad and remained in Fresno.
One thing was certain, Juan loved music. His passion was playing his guitar and singing his favorite Mexican songs. Those who knew Juan could always find him at any party, BBQ, or family get-togethers singing and playing his guitar with his compas Felix Montanio, Tano Martinez, and Rudolfo Guerra. He loved playing pool. In Bakersfield, Lazo's was his favorite place where he had many friends. His grandchildren would quote his favorite saying as "Cheese con Queso". Anyone who crossed his path, loved him.
Juan is preceded in death by his parents, several sisters and brothers, daughters Judy Esqueda and Mary (Tita) Sanchez, and son Patrick Sanchez.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, children: Joe and Sandra Sanchez, David and Toy Sanchez, Johnny (Tony) and Mary Sanchez, Yolanda and Danny Polin, Susie and Mark Salcido, Randall and Lynne Sanchez, Jimmy and Barbie Sanchez, Eva and Jorge Gonzalez, son-in-law Tony Esqueda, 29 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, three sisters, Felicia, Frances, Jane, and brother Ernie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren in Fresno, Juan passed on March 23, 2020. A family viewing is scheduled from 4-5pm for the family and a public viewing for friends from 5-8pm at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am at Union Cemetery on April 2nd, 2020. A memorial service and reception will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Due to current health restrictions the family encourages the use of social distancing at the viewing and graveside. Only 10 family members will be allowed under the canopy at graveside. Thank You for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience. Condolences may be left on Juan Sanchez's online guestbook at www.bashamfuneralcare.com