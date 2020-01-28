|
|
JUANITA FAYE JOSLIN
November 16, 1945 - January 25, 2020
Juanita Faye Joslin, 74 years old took her first breath in heaven on January 25, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.
She was born on November 16, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Ruben Lee and Flarida Ethel Marsee. She married Melvin E. Joslin on November 15, 1968 they were married for 47 years until his death in 2015.
She loved her children and grandchildren deeply with all her heart. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, crochet and fishing. She was a member of Lighthouse Chapel in Porterville, CA. She was a wonderful Christian woman who loved the Lord with all her heart, soul and mind. She also was a member of a bible study and bunco group with some wonderful friends whom she loved very much where she lived and loved hosting them in her home.
She is survived by 3 sons: Michael S Joslin and his wife Diana of Bakersfield, Michael R Joslin and his wife Debbie of Tennessee, Lyle E Joslin and his wife Teresa of Bakersfield, 1 daughter Debra Mattocks and her husband David of Bakersfield, her sister Sylvia Griner and husband Beal of Florida, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death my her husband Melvin E. Joslin, her parents Ruben and Flarida Marsee, sister Willene Johnson and husband Bill, brother Leon (Bubby) Marsee and nephew Raymond Marsee.
Graveside services will be held January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 28, 2020