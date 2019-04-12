|
JUDIE HANNAH
June 24, 1949 - March 30, 2019
On Saturday March 30, 2019 Our beloved Wife, Mom and Grama Judie Hannah passed away peacefully at home. She was 69 years young.
Judie was born to Fran and Bill Kellogg June 24, 1949 in Riverside Ca. She attended William S Hart High School in Newhall Ca. In which she dropped out of, to get married and give birth to her daughter Tami at the young age of 16. After a short marriage Judie and Tami moved around for a couple of years, until she met and married George. Judie & George then welcomed to their family a son Jimmy. The family then moved to Bakersfield Ca in 1969, to where Judie lived until her passing.
Judie had accomplished a lot at a young age, but her greatest accomplishment was when she graduated from High School. She had to sacrifice a lot to finish this goal. Judie was a waitress in her younger years and always took pride in her job. She would work 5 days a week, come home and then 4 nights a week she went to school. She did this for 4 years. Then one of her dreams came true. She had the pleasure to walk across the stage, and receive her diploma.
Some years after that she met her husband Phil Hannah. Judie and Phil were married May 16, 1981 in a beautiful, backyard ceremony at her best friends Claudia & Paul Milazzo's home. They would have been married 38 years this May.
As we know Judie was a very bright, lively, energetic, crazy, funny person to be around. She truly did enjoy life and had taken many great adventures. Judie and Phil took many trips, and spent many good time, with family and friends.
Little did she know, that her greatest joy would be, becoming a Grama. She was only 36 when her 1st granddaughter Jennifer was born. One look in Jen's eyes and it was all about being a Grama! Judie was there for all her grand babies and their activities. Judie had no shame in pulling out a full photo album and showing off her grandkids! She would always tell each of them, they were her favorite, but we know, that they were All her favorite!
Judie is survived by her husband Phil Hannah, her children and families. Tami & Dave Lucas, Jennifer Lucas, DJ Lucas (Em, Eli, & Trent). Jimmy & Toshia Dalrymple, Rylan Dalrymple, Ricky Stidman (Darby, & Addi). Mike Hannah, Terri Hearon Bramlett, Vicki Frazier and families. Judie's nieces Helen Sackett (Rob & Melinda), Sheri & Don Wagner (Donald & Toni), Traci & Kelly Stansberry (Kelcy). Also many friends that she considered Family.
Judie is preceded in death by her parents, Her sister Dee and many other loved ones.
As her family, we would like to give many Thanks for all the love and support that we received. We are very Grateful for you all. We would like to give Thanks to Hoffman Hospice, Jacki, and Anna for their wonderful care and giving hearts. "Thank you."
Service will be Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Greenlawn Chapel, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield Ca.