Judith Carol Betz
Judith Carol Betz, 83, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and lifelong Methodist, went to be with the Lord on April 22.
Judy was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Neva and Fred Waldman. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, daughter Sherrill, and brother Fred.
Judy graduated from Janesville High School and the University of Wisconsin, where she majored in Home Economics Education and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. After graduation, Judy was recruited by Kern High School District and taught at Bakersfield High School where she met Raymond Betz. They were married on July 31, 1959. Ray and Judy had three children: Barbara, Sherrill, and Brian.
As an educator for over 30 years, Judy taught a generation how to cook and sew. She was active in American Association of University Women and Creative Stitchery Guild. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and embroidery, and was a renowned machine arts expert, winning awards from 1998-2002.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Ray; daughter Barbara and son-in-law Randy; son Brian and daughter-in-law Christie; and grandchildren Briana and Kyle.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019