JUDITH ELLEN (SHEAR) PHARRIS
1953 - 2020
Judith Ellen (Shear) Pharris was born in Yoakum, Texas in 1953 to J. Norman Shear and Thelma Oglesbee. She spent her early childhood in Houston, Texas. In 1964, the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. Judy met the love of her life, Mark Pharris, in Anchorage. They married and moved to California to raise their family.
Judy worked for Armstrong Roses and Bear Creek Roses for many years. Her last position was Director of Operations.
She is survived by two daughters, Keri Pharris and Melanie Romo, five grandchildren, Christian Perdue, Camryn Perdue, Ashlynn Romo, Emma Romo, and Madelynn Romo, sister, Norma Shear, and brother Philip Shear.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark, her parents, and her sister, Rebecca Shear.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the numerous caregivers and friends who supported Judy and her family during this difficult journey.
Charitable contributions can be made in memory of Judy Pharris to Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at New Life Church- Northwest campus at 11am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 21, 2020