Judith Louise Kileen Poole

March 17th 1939 - August 21, 2020

Judith Louise Kileen Poole, March 17th 1939 -August 21, 2020 born and raised in Bakersfield and peacefully passed at her home after battling a long illness. Mom loved to sing and was crowned Miss Kern County 1957, Potato Bowl Queen 1958, Miss Wool 1958 and runner up Miss California 1960. She sang on local T.V. and even appeared on the Lawrence Welk Show. Mom enjoyed many job opportunities but her favorite was teaching. She taught 2nd grade at Hort Elementary School for many years.

Mom's true passion was her family and friends. She cherished holding holiday parties, dinners for special occasions and having celebrations at her home. She was a gracious Mother always helping us with last minute school projects, Camp Fire Girl leader and PTO mom. Above all mom cherished her role as mom and grandma. Her children and grandchildren were truly the light of her life. Before her illness, she loved attending our football, lacrosse, soccer and dance events.

Judy is preceded in death by her mother Louise Kileen and stepdad Donald Kileen, father James Walker, brother Little Don and her beloved doggy Ziggy. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Tony) Lemos of Dana Point, CA, grandchildren Anthony and Kathrine, her son Phillip of Bakersfield grandchildren Dominic and Tessa, her sister Cookie Schekel, Kileen and Walker brothers and sister in laws, step mother Eddye Neat and all her loved nieces and nephews.

Mom lived a very colorful and wonderful life with many adventures and opportunities. We will love her forever and always, and she will be greatly missed.