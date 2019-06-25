|
|
JUDY BETH BENNETT HOLLAND GREER FESSLER
November 21, 1941 - June 20, 2019
Judy passed away peacefully at home due to the complications of a severe stroke.
Judy was preceded in death by her brother William Larry Bennett. Judy is survived by husband Carl, son Don Holland (Nita), daughter Susan Williams (Randy), grandsons Daryl, Kevin, Zack, Scott, Brian (Ashley), and Max, stepdaughter Chris, stepson Geoff (Janice), and step-grandchildren Morgan, Chad, Allison, and Hailey.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Rosedale Church of Christ, 3011 Allen Road, Bakersfield, CA 93314.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 25, 2019