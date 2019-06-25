Home

POWERED BY

Judy Fessler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Fessler Obituary

JUDY BETH BENNETT HOLLAND GREER FESSLER
November 21, 1941 - June 20, 2019

Judy passed away peacefully at home due to the complications of a severe stroke.

Judy was preceded in death by her brother William Larry Bennett. Judy is survived by husband Carl, son Don Holland (Nita), daughter Susan Williams (Randy), grandsons Daryl, Kevin, Zack, Scott, Brian (Ashley), and Max, stepdaughter Chris, stepson Geoff (Janice), and step-grandchildren Morgan, Chad, Allison, and Hailey.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Rosedale Church of Christ, 3011 Allen Road, Bakersfield, CA 93314.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.