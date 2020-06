JUDY FLORO

Born April 4, 1949 in Redding, Ca, Judy has a passion for singing and later for ministering in the music ministry in Bakersfield, Ca. Married James Floro in 1974 in Redding and raised a son Daniel who loved her very much.

Survived by her husband of 46 years James, Son Daniel and brother Donald Smith of Bakersfield .She was a bright bubbly caring woman who loved everyone around her and will be greatly missed by all.