JULIA ARMAS
July 31, 1939 - March 28, 2019
Julia Armas passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 79. She was the eighth child born to Jose Armas and Refugio Armas in Delano, Ca. Her parents had ten children. Julia attended local grammar schools. After her father passed away, the family moved to Fresno, Ca. where she graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1957.
Julia was preceded in death by her only son Benny Adona Jr. who passed away on January 2, 2019. She dearly loved her son who was disabled from a tragic fall at his place of employment in Delano, Ca.
Julia worked for the Fresno School District as a secretary. She then moved to San Diego, Ca. where she worked for 17 years and retired from the U. S. Naval Air Rework Facility North Island located in Coronado, Ca.
Friends and family can attest Julia was a sweet, happy, congenial person. She was very humorous and sunny. Julia loved to sing and play guitar with her siblings at family gatherings. She was always the life of the party and made everyone laugh with the funny faces she used to make.
Julia left behind two sisters and two brothers: Vicky Zaragoza, Lupe Rodriquez, Joe Armas (wife Billie), and Tony Armas (wife Sylvia) plus many nephews and nieces. Her family loved her dearly and we will miss her so much.
Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in San Diego, Ca. There will be no services held.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019