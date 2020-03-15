|
JULIA (JUDY) CRENSHAW
1933 - 2020
Julia (Judy) Crenshaw was born October 14, 1933 in Aurora, Indiana to Wallace and Marie Ryker. Her parent's marriage ended in divorce with both of them remarrying and changing the family structure. They lived in Geneva, Alabama where she graduated from high school when she met and married Raymond Crenshaw who was in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Rucker, Alabama beginning her adventurous life as a military wife. She gave birth to her first child (Gail) in Greenville, South Carolina and traveled to Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands (by way of Hawaii, Midway Island, Wake Island, Guam and Tokyo, Japan) for her first overseas experience when Gail was 3 months old.
A son (Greg) was born on Okinawa in a Quonset hut hospital during a typhoon. Judy worked at the Okinawa Engineering District as an accounting clerk. After 3 years of duty, the family transferred to Ft. Rucker, Alabama where a third child (Rhonda) was born.
In 1959, her husband received orders for a tour in Korea leaving the family behind in South Carolina. Upon his return, he was once again assigned to Ft. Rucker, Alabama. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for the Pre-school that was a military run school on post. The next move was to Panama Canal zone after the Cuban Crisis.
She worked as a civil service employee as a budget analyst and received a Department of the Army commendation award for her work on a 5-year budget for the U.S. Forces Southern Command. She made a trip with a co-worker to San Jose, Costa Rica traveling by bus through banana plantations. They drove to the volcano that had recently erupted where the co-worker got the car stuck in ash and Judy had to walk down the mountain for help. One of the most adventurous trips of her lifetime!
From Panama the family transferred to Ft. Ord, California where she worked in Military pay until her husband was deployed to Vietnam. Judy and the children moved to South Carolina until his return. Her husband reported to Ft. Jackson, S. C. until his retirement. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce with Judy moving to Bakersfield CA in 1973. In 1983, she met Frank Burian for the beginning of a 30-year relationship. He predeceased her in death on Christmas day 2014. She worked in accounting positions until retiring.
She was also predeceased in death by her parents, step-mother and step-father and is survived by her children, Gail (John) Clark, Greg (Denise) Crenshaw and Rhonda (Ron) Oppelt , brothers Wallace (Joyce) Ryker, Carl (Betty) Ryker. 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, Stepbrothers Ben (Clara) Russell, Jimmy (Olivia) Russell and stepsister Joanne Jenkins, Half-brother and sister, Tom and Wanda Willis.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest March 16, 2020 at 4pm-8pm for visitation and chapel service March 17, 2020 at 2pm followed by graveside service at Greenlawn Southwest.