JULIAN EARL SIMMONS, JR
April 18, 1951 - June 5, 2020

Julian was the son of Julian Earl Simmons, Sr and Dorothy Mae Sallee.

Julian worked in Bakersfield, CA as a welder at Pacific Southern Foundry and later at Kern County Animal Shelter.

Julian Retired from his 20 year career as a correctional officer at CMC San Luis Obispo.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Lou (Brown) Simmons, two children: Ronald Julian Simmons and Nova Katrina Simmons. Six grandchildren: Adrien Kirton, Jaden Brewer, Stephanie Simmons, Rayne Brewer, Ahren Simmons and Martin Simmons. Several siblings: Mark Frazier, Linda Black, Audrey Moore, Julie Hansen, Amanda Norsen, Edie Simmons, Charlie Simmons and Jesse Simmons.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 25, 2020.
