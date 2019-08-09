Home

St William's Catholic Church
6410 Santa Lucia Rd
Atascadero, CA 93422
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Williams Catholic Church
Atascadero, CA
Julieta Lucero Berger


1941 - 2019
Julieta Lucero Berger Obituary

JULIETA LUCERO BERGER
(ARONAT, WICKHAM)
nee JULITA FERNANDA ZAFRA LUCERO
January 12, 1941 - July 25, 2019

Julieta Lucero Berger (Aronat, Wickham) passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family in Atascadero CA.

She was preceded in death by husbands Larry Aronat, Sr. (1968) and Donald Berger (2000); and grandsons Jeremy Grounds and Jared Grounds.

She is survived by her seven children, Beatrice Aronat Grounds, Larry Aronat, Jr., Christine Aronat Butler, Gilbert Aronat, Calvin Wickham, Jr., Beau Wickham, and Melanie Wickham; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and former husband Calvin Wickham, Sr.

Born in Catbalogan, Samar, Philippines, Julieta immigrated to the United States in 1957 with her first husband Larry Aronat Sr. The couple settled in DiGiorgio Farms, Arvin, CA, where they started their family. In 1968, Julieta found herself widowed and left with four children, Bea, Larry Jr., Christine and Gilbert. She moved to Bakersfield, CA and started a new life, marrying Calvin Wickham, Sr., a retired Air Force Staff Sergeant and USPS employee. During their 24 years of marriage, she had three more children, Cal Jr., Beau and Melanie. A longtime Kern County resident, Julieta actively served in Filipino Clubs, PTA, Postal Workers Women's Auxiliary, VFW, Lions Club, Women's Press Club, among others. A graduate of Bakersfield High School (Adult Evening School) and Bakersfield College (AA), she later taught ESL classes for the Kern High School District. In latter years, after a divorce, she was married to Donald Berger from 1993-2000. Julieta spent her final years on the central coast of California.

Family, friends and all who met Julieta will remember her infectious laugh, lively disposition, friendliness and hospitality. She is greatly loved and sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero, CA. A full obituary can be found on chapeloftherosesatascadero.com .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 9, 2019
Remember
