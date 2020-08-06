1/
June Carol Wagoner
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JUNE CAROL WAGONER
March 19, 1941 - July 16, 2020

Born March 19, 1941 in Bakersfield, CA to Harry and Bessie Slater, June was the youngest of 7 children. She left us too soon on July 16, 2020.

June was married to Bill Wagoner for over 56 years, with whom she had two children, Bill, Jr. and Cheryl Slocum, and two stepchildren, Jessie Mann and Jill Wagoner, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, daughter Jessie and one grandson.

She worked as a secretary and then as a homemaker for many years. She was a room mother and active member of the PTA for her children's schools. She enjoyed traveling, and going to the mountains and beach. Her happiest days were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren in recent years.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:45pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in the Garden of Peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved