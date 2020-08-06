JUNE CAROL WAGONER

March 19, 1941 - July 16, 2020

Born March 19, 1941 in Bakersfield, CA to Harry and Bessie Slater, June was the youngest of 7 children. She left us too soon on July 16, 2020.

June was married to Bill Wagoner for over 56 years, with whom she had two children, Bill, Jr. and Cheryl Slocum, and two stepchildren, Jessie Mann and Jill Wagoner, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, daughter Jessie and one grandson.

She worked as a secretary and then as a homemaker for many years. She was a room mother and active member of the PTA for her children's schools. She enjoyed traveling, and going to the mountains and beach. Her happiest days were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren in recent years.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:45pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in the Garden of Peace.