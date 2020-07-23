1/1
June E. (Dooley) Rodriguez
1926 - 2020
JUNE E. (DOOLEY) RODRIGUEZ
June 2, 1926 - July 20, 2020

June E. Rodriguez, great-granddaughter of Christian Bohna (early settler of Bakersfield) passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020.

Born June Elaine Dooley on June 2, 1926, she lived in Delano, CA where she graduated from Delano High School in 1944.

June worked as a girls' counselor at Camp Chabot in Oakland, CA, the Fresno YWCA, and Camp Lake Sequoia YWCA. From 1944-1947, she attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia receiving her A.A. Degree. She attended Fresno State College as an education major from 1947-1949 until she married Steve A. Rodriguez in November 1949. Together they raised six children. In 1967, June returned to school to complete her Liberal Studies B.A. and teaching credential. Her life-long dream and passion to teach became a reality in 1969. She taught at Wasco Union Elementary for 30 years until her retirement in 1999.  We have great gratitude to our mother for the sacrifices made and life lessons that instilled work ethic, perseverance, and dedication to her family. She will be greatly missed, and we will cherish the wonderful family memories.

June was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother survived by her children, Raymond (Marilyn, Dorothy Schrecker), Terry Dornhoefer (Ken), Steve (Kandis), Barbara Houser (Mike), Betty Armijo (Rick) and Mike (Deanna), 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and brother, John Dooley.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Steve A. Rodriguez, parents, Walter Lynn Dooley and Martha E. (Weinberger) Dooley, brother, Walter L. Dooley, and sister, Gloria A. Holder.

We greatly appreciate the compassionate staff of Magnolia Place for their care, love, and support.

Viewing: Friday, July 24, 4:00-7:00pm, Rosary 4:30pm, at Peters Funeral Home 844 E. Lerdo Hwy, Shafter; Graveside: Saturday, July 25, 10:00am at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
JUL
24
Rosary
04:30 PM
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Shafter Memorial Park
