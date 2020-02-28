|
|
JUNE ELLEN (DORIUS) ENNIS
August 26, 1923 - February 17, 2020
Our beautiful mother passed away on February 17, she was 96 years old. She was born August 26, 1923 to Joseph and Thelma (Calkins) Dorius in Van Nuys, CA. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Joseph, sister Patricia, and her loving husband of 53 years, Neal. We are comforted in knowing she is now reunited with the love of her life, our Dad.
June grew up in Long Beach, California. She graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1941, attended Long Beach City College and attended Bakersfield College at night while raising 5 children.
June was a longtime resident of Bakersfield. June and Neal moved to Bakersfield in 1948 where Neal oversaw his father's oil well service company and this is where they raised their five children. She loved her family and she and Neal provided a loving and nurturing home giving their children every opportunity to succeed.
June was a stay-at-home mother and after raising her children she started a second career at Kern Medical Center and retired after 22 years as Billing Service Supervisor. After retiring she volunteered at Community House, and enjoyed her association with League of Women voters, Women's Club, Kern County Retirees Association, and CSUB 60 Plus Club where she enjoyed timing swim meets, and registering students to vote.
She is survived by her five children, Bev (Rod) Hayden, Judy (David) Wittig, Robert Ennis, Jenny Johnston, Tim Ennis and 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. June also leaves behind many admiring friends and grown up kids for who she was the "neighborhood mom".
We wish to express our deep gratitude to mother's caregivers at Acadia House for their loving care of mother during the last four years.
Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park will be private.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 28, 2020