JUNIOR LEE BAILEY
February 14, 1934 - June 1, 2020

Junior Lee Bailey, age 86, passed away peacefully June 1, 2020, at his home in Clovis California. Junior was born on February 14, 1934, in Spiro, Oklahoma where he spent the first 10 years of his life until moving to California. He was a resident of Clovis, California for the past 15 years, but Bakersfield was his home where he spent the majority of his life and will be laid to rest.

Junior graduated from Arvin High School in 1952 where he was part of the varsity basketball team. He continued playing Bakersfield City League basketball for 25 years and then later becoming an avid golfer. He worked for Atlantic Richfield Company as an electrician 26 years until retiring at the young age of 51. Junior was a friend to all, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had a kind heart and enjoyed life. He will be dearly missed by all.

Junior is survived by his loving wife Elinor of 66 years, daughter Lynn Bailey and granddaughter Makayla Bailey.

He was preceded in death by mother Addie Reed, brothers John David, Billy, and Donnie Reed.

Services will be held at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313, on Tuesday June 9, 2020, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Agnes Hospice in Honor of Junior Bailey, 6729 N Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 7, 2020.
