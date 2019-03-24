|
KARYN GWEN FLORENCE
June 19, 1963 - January 10, 2019
In January of 2016, after learning of her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, someone called Karyn Gwen Florence a "Survivor"; her swift response was that she was not a survivor, but rather, a "FIGHTER" and so began her mantra to beat cancer.
Born June 19,1963 in Kileen, Texas, Karyn Gwen Florence was the first child born to Stanley and Joan Florence. She spent most of her youth and all of her adulthood in Bakersfield, California.
Karyn was a graduate of North High School, class of 1981 and a proud graduate of CSUB, attaining her teaching credential in 2004. Between her high school and college years, Karyn worked 25 years with Sears, holding many positions in floor sales and display.
Karyn's life long dream of becoming a teacher became reality in January 2007! She enjoyed the welcoming staff at Redwood Elementary School in Shafter, but it was her LOVE for ALL of her students, especially those in her first grade classes, that brought the greatest happiness she had known.
Never married and having no children of her own, Karyn considered every child who walked through her classroom door her child, and her selfless dedication to each one's learning experience was extraordinary.
Karyn spent countless hours during the weekends in her classroom, working to create exciting lessons for her students that would spark their interest in reading and learning. Karyn imagined herself growing old in her classroom, and loving every minute of it. Sadly, Karyn's cancer forced her to retire early from teaching, and she grieved that decision daily.
As a child, Karyn loved everything horse related; she logged hundreds of hours riding her horse, Delta Dawn, through the open fields of Rosedale.
As an adult, Karyn enjoyed reading, current events, the beach, music, gardening and her dogs.. especially her dogs!
Karyn had a smile that that could light even the darkest hearts; her laugh was infectious; her zest for living life her own way was perplexing and admirable, and we miss her greatly.
Supported by her family, Karyn Gwen Florence fought her battle against cancer with everything she could muster.
Karyn was lovingly surrounded by her family when she finished her fight against cancer on January 10, 2019 at Hoffmann Hospice House; she was just 55 years old.
Predeceased by her father, Stanley Florence, Karyn is survived by her devoted mother Joan Florence of Pismo Beach, her brother Greg Florence and his family of Bakersfield, her sister Jill Branscomb and her family of Redding, beloved aunts,uncles and some really fun cousins.
Karyn's family wishes to offer heartfelt gratitude to Dr Cartmell, Dr. Gorla, PA Alan Thomas, MA June White, Alex the "scheduler", the many chemo nurses and all the beautiful people at CBCC who worked so hard trying to give Karyn extra survival time as she valiantly fought her cancer.
We sincerely thank "Camp Out For Cancer" for the generous funding that helped offset Karyn's tremendous medical bills.
Karyn's family also offers gratitude to the exceptional hospital staff in the ER and on the 2nd floor at Mercy Downtown Hospital, where Karyn spent many days and weeks.
We thank the many who gave money to assist with Karyn's costs for care at the hospice house.
Lastly, her family expresses pure love and appreciation to the staff at Hoffmann Hospice House, as well as the kind nurses who helped Karyn at home. Each of you helped Karyn die with dignity and without pain; God bless you.
A private memorial will be held at a later date, when we will honor the sweet legacy of Karyn Gwen Florence.