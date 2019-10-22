Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Anglican Church
11300 Campus Park Drive
Bakersfield, CA
Katharine Tolar


1925 - 2019
Katharine Tolar Obituary

Katharine Wakefield Tolar
September 25, 1925 - September 26, 2018

Katharine was born in Hartsville, South Carolina on September 25, 1925 to Charles and Katharine Wakefield.

She attended KCUHS (Bakersfield High School) and graduated from University of California, Berkeley.

After college she lived in the bay area and New Orleans, LA for about 25 years before returning to Bakersfield.

Katharine enjoyed music, traveling, and church.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas (Pete) Tolar, her mother and father, brothers Charles and Henry (Hank) Wakefield, and nephew Lloyd Wakefield. She is survived by Jo Wakefield, Mary Wakefield, Tracy Pratt, Ann Dowrick, Lois Manolakas, Bill Wakefield and great nephews and niece and the Tolar family.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock at Trinity Anglican Church, 11300 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 22, 2019
