|
|
KATHLEEN MELINDA RODRIGUEZ
"MINDY"
October 23, 1941 - April 15, 2019
Mindy was born in Los Angeles on October 23, 1941 to Helen and Bill O'Donnell. In 1948, her father was transferred to Bakersfield and the family moved to their new home on Beech Street. Mindy attended St. Francis Grammar School, graduated from Garces Memorial High School and Bakersfield Junior College. She lived in Redondo Beach for many years where she started her career as Credit Manager for a magazine publisher. This work took her to Chatanooga, TN for a few years. After retirement she returned to Bakersfield in 2012.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Bill O'Donnell; her 3 day old daughter, Jennifer Riddle; and her nephew, Tom O'Donnell. She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Marchbanks; sister-in-law, Virginia O'Donnell; and many nieces and nephews, each and every one of them dear to her. She had such fun being with these young people. She also leaves her step-daughter, Rhonda Dallas and her two children. She was an active member of AA for over 36 years and leaves behind many caring and loving friends in the organization.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway. Rosary will be at 9:30 followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 22, 2019