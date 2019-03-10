|
KATHLEEN "JUNE" PELLERIN
December 9, 1924 - February 26, 2019
On February 26th, 2019 June, our beautiful, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and friend to all, started a new peaceful journey into Eternity where she can watch over all of us from Heaven.
June was born December 9, 1924 in La Habra, California to Harold Otis Upton and Margaret Elinore Swan. Much of her childhood was spent in Avenal, California while her Dad was working in the oilfields for Standard Oil. She graduated from Avenal High in 1942. In 1945, along with many of her classmates, she joined the Navy. Later that year she married Royce McCombs, the father of her four children and for many years was a stay at home Mom who played an integral part of all of their lives.
The family moved to Malta for 4 years in 1960 while Royce was working in the oil industry overseas. When the family moved back to the states she was very busy raising four kids as well as doing alterations for some of the finer clothing stores in Bakersfield. She would work day and night to put food on the table and was always available to the kids. She never missed a sporting event the boys ever played in.
In 1975 she was reunited with a former classmate, Martin Pellerin, and they were happily married until his death in 2014. Martin was retired from the Navy and they were able to travel and attend several ship reunions. They loved to bowl, golf, snow ski, and most of all travel together. June even excelled at tap dancing which her family thoroughly enjoyed watching.
June was preceded in death by her parents Harold (Bud) & Margaret Upton, one sister Peggy Beair, 1st husband Royce McCombs, 2nd husband Martin Pellerin and grandson Kevin Spencer. She is survived by a brother Tom (Dorothy), a sister Judy Flint, Daughter Sheri (Gary), Daughter Tisa, Son Rob (Diana), Son Matthew, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery (30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin) at 10:00am SHARP. A celebration of life will be held at the Lodge at Four Seasons, where she lived, (10500 Toscana Dr, Bakersfield) from 11:30-2:00pm. CONTACT A FAMILY MEMBER FOR REQUIRED GATE CODE