Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
844 E. Lerdo Hwy
Shafter, CA 93263
661 746-6314
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Shafter Memorial Park

Kathleen Quary


1932 - 2020
Kathleen Quary Obituary

KATHLEEN QUARY
1932 - 2019

Bonnie Kathleen (Martin) Quary went home to Jesus on December 27, 2019, at age 87.

Kathleen was predeceased by parents Ila and Jewel Martin, husband Jewel, and son Ron Quary. She is survived by daughters Kathy Lackey, Linda Conklin, Ann Boles, Gail Pierucci, Janette Quary, and son Roger Quary, 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and nieces Jami and Jennifer.

Viewing and Family Visitation for Kathleen will be held at Peters Funeral Home Chapel in Shafter on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4-8pm followed by a Graveside Service 9am on Friday January 3, 2020 at Shafter Memorial Park.

Please send condolences to the family and sign the family's guestbook at www.PetersFuneralHomes.com .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 1, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
