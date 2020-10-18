Kathleen Weir

KATHLEEN DOUGLAS WEIR

December 21, 1949 - October 9, 2020

Kathy Weir was born in Bakersfield, California on December 21st, 1949 to Jesse Wayne Douglas and Gwendolyn Douglas (nee Young) and died in the Lord on October 9th, 2020. She graduated in 1967 from North High and then went on to earn an Associate Degree in Home Economics from Bakersfield College. A degree that she proudly utilized to become a formidable cook.

After college she worked at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, until she found her calling at Mary Kay Cosmetics in 1980. She blossomed as a consultant, a director, and ultimately achieved the title of Senior Sales Director. In her 40-year career at Mary Kay, she was honored as a star in recruiting and in sales. Through her hard work and perseverance, Kathy won a new car every two years 19 times. Remarkably, she also was honored at one of the company's annual seminars for reaching third in the entire nation in personal sales. She was grateful to be able to make a living at a company that not only allowed her to work from home and be with her children, but also allowed her to build up and empower other women to take control of their lives and finances. She attained her goal of impacting the lives of literally hundreds of women throughout her career.

Kathy was truly a blessing to her family. In 1982, she married the love of her life, Tom Weir and they had 38 wonderful years together. Kathy was a doting mother to her children Patrick and Kristen, and her step-daughter Carrie. She was also a devoted grandmother.

She never met a stranger and regaled all with funny stories and tales. She loved cooking, baking and caring for her family. She had an awe-inspiring green thumb and her tomatoes were legendary. She fully embraced life and all who where lucky enough to know her. She will be missed beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Weir, her son Patrick Dale (Stacey), her daughter Kristen Bellue (Christian), and her stepdaughter Carrie Weir. She is also survived by her sister Susan Withers, her grandchildren Jacob Dale, Nicklaus Hurley, and Gabby Bellue and her niece Madeline Withers.

An informal, outdoor memorial open house will be held in the backyard of her daughter, Kristen Bellue, at 2610 21st Street, Bakersfield, starting at 2:00 pm on October 24th, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Kathy's name to the Alliance Against Family Violence of Bakersfield.