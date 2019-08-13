|
KATHLEEN YOST RITTER
April 9, 1942 - August 9, 2019
Kathleen Marie was born on April 9, 1942, in Nampa, Idaho, to R.L. and Wilda Yost, a horse and livestock family. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1960, her many teenage years spent counseling friends on the telephone from the confines of the front hall closet - a harbinger of her long and successful career as therapist, teacher, author and presenter.
Kathy graduated from the University of Utah in 1964, and became a Lay Volunteer with Catholic Extension. She selected a teaching position at St. Agnes High School in Springfield, Missouri, where she met John Emmett Ritter. They were married in August 1965, and would have celebrated 54 years together on the 28th of this month. They have two daughters, Alicia Ann and Mary Kathryn.
Kathy and John went on to earn their Master's degrees in education at Emporia State Teacher's College, and two years later they attended the University of New Mexico to earn Doctoral degrees in Counselor Education (Kathy) and Educational Administration (John).
An assistant professor position in counseling at Cal State Bakersfield took the young family to California in 1974. Kathy spent her entire career at Cal State, which included chairing the Counselor Education Department and founding the University Counselor Training Clinic, which continues to this day. She concluded her teacher career at Cal State Bakersfield with Emerita status.
Over her 45 year career, Kathy won more American Psychological Association and California State University of Bakersfield awards of excellence and achievement than can be remembered or counted. She was loved, appreciated, revered and respected.
Most of all, Kathy cared about people. She went above and beyond in her teaching career to mentor hundreds of students who today credit her support and belief in them for their success. She lent a compassionate ear and warm heart when comforting and consoling the sick, the sad, the distraught, the disenfranchised, the marginalized. Well, all of us, really.
Kathy caught the travel bug later in life and she and John visited Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to watch the 2016 Summer Olympics. Kathy traveled to Russia to visit the birth place of her Yost family and came back with a renewed interest in genealogy.
The family simply remembers Kathy as Granny. She never forgot a birthday (even the dogs!) and celebrated every accomplishment with very LARGE smiley face emojis on Facebook, much to the horror of her grandchildren. She could carry on conversations for hours, somehow knowing what was "cool," and important to them.
Kathy passed the way she lived - working proudly until the final hour. On her last day in this world, she counseled a client and consulted with a colleague. Then, she tendered her earthly resignation. We are comforted by the thought that while she left us too soon, she is in heaven enjoying a lively reunion with Granny and Grandpa Yost.
Kathy is survived by her husband John; daughters Alicia (Robert Deen) and Mary Kay (Eric) Klein; their children Zachary Aaron Klein, Paxton Annalee Klein, and Elliot Scott Klein; brother Ray Yost (Joan); godchildren Teresa Thurston and Greg Yost; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 15th at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 900 H Street, in Bakersfield, California, beginning with viewing at 1:00 p.m., Recitation of the Rosary at 1:30 p.m.; Eulogy at 1:50 p.m.; with Mass to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's memory be sent to Our Lady of Guadalupe School, 609 E California Avenue, Bakersfield, California, 93307.
