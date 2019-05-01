Home

Kathryn Elizabeth Reinhard

Kathryn Elizabeth Reinhard Obituary

Kathryn Elizabeth Sproule Reinhard
8-1-1934 to 4-23-2019

Kathryn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Kay was preceded in death by her son George Reinhard. Kay is survived by her children Shari Rightmer, Susan Stallings (Tony), Lisa Hughey (Chris), Jeff Sproule (Carrie) and Tom Sproule. 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.

Kay's memorial service is May 4, 2019 at 11am, Chester Avenue Community Church, Bakersfield.

In lieu of flowers, Kay requested donations be made to Shar-On Corporation (661-205-6575) or Chester Avenue Community Church.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 1, 2019
