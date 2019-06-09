|
KATHRYN S. LINGENFELTER
July 27, 1953 - May 30, 2019
Kathy was born at Tripler General Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii, to Joan and R.B. Miller. She married the love of her life, Dave Lingenfelter, in April of 1975. Kathy and Dave have two children, Jody Swan and Danny Lingenfelter.
Kathy was intensely loyal and very dedicated to those she loved. She had a fearless spirit and lived life on her own terms. A loving wife, mom, grammer, great-grammer, daughter, sis, aunt and friend ~ she was, and forever will be, loved in return.
Her favorite place on earth was Hawaii. She loved snorkeling there and collecting shells and treasures. With pockets full she would return and create beautiful displays of her collections. Spending time at the islands with her husband and family made her incredibly happy.
Disneyland was another destination that Kathy loved, mostly because of the joy it brought to the children.
Kathy established a successful legal accounting business in Bakersfield. Running her own firm was a source of pride and great personal accomplishment.
Her strength in life has, and will continue to be, an inspiration to all who knew her.
Donations can be made in Kathy's name to: ALS Association Golden West Chapte, http://web.alsa.org/goto/Kathy_Lingenfelter Mailing address: P.O.Box 565, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-0565
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 9, 2019