|
|
KEITH A. HOLGUIN
February 8, 1955 - April 6, 2019
Keith was born on February 8, 1955 in Bakersfield, California to Monty and Betty Lou Holguin. On April 6, 2019, Keith left us to be with his Heavenly Father. Keith lived his life to the fullest and was loved by all, past and present and will be deeply missed.
Keith is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Holguin. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Brittany and grandson, Maison; father, Monty Holguin; brother, Montgomery and sisters, Glendene, Doreen, Leslie, Stacie and Brook. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St.) Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1515 Baker St.) Interment immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A Reception will be held at St. Francis Parish Hall. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019