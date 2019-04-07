|
KEITH CARL KILBOURN
November 28, 1937 - March 21, 2019
Keith is survived by his son, Bret Kilbourn (Shennette), sister, Judy Nigh (Larry), Grandchildren, Kristopher Carl, Ian Taylor and Karissa Kilbourn. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Florence Josephine Bush-Art of Bakersfield and Carl Cecil Kilbourne of Arkansas and son Gregory Carl Kilbourn of Bakersfield.
He attended Page Military Academy in his youth and returned to Bakersfield where he graduated from East Bakersfield High School and attended Bakersfield College, Keith served in the Airforce 1955 - 1963 and was honorably discharged.
Keith owned and operated SMT Corporation. He was an active member of the Masons and enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to Bass Lake for family vacations. His health suddenly declined after the untimely death of his son Gregory. Special gratitude to his primary caretaker Karen De La Torre with Interim and Dr. Jennifer Abraham for her compassion and commitment. Grace Kilbourn dedicated daughter in law.
A funeral is scheduled for 12:30, April 12, 2019 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 7, 2019