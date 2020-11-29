KEITH JAMES MITTAN

September 19, 1944 - November 22, 2020

Keith James Mittan, was born to parents Wilford Eugene Mittan and Ethel Aileen Mittan (Greenleaf). He joined the Army shortly before turning 18 and served for 3 years in Germany from 1962-1965. Keith was always adventurous and developed an early love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. In his 40's he started running and began competing in 5ks, triathlons, and even ran in the LA Marathon. In his 60s he took up kayaking and enjoyed exploring the harbor in Morro Bay during retirement. He loved working on classic cars and winetasting with his 3 kids all over the Central Coast. Keith was a regular practical joker and laughed more than anyone you have ever known.

Keith is survived by his children, Trisha Theodore (Gus Theodore), Kimberley O'Malley, and Brent Mittan (Erika Mittan), his grandchildren Briana Dewing (Thomas Dewing), Sean O'Malley, Kaitlin O'Malley, Nolan O'Malley, Kameron Theodore, John Mathews, and his 2 great-grandchildren, Grace Champagne and Morgan Dewing, as well as his two siblings, Kenneth Mittan and Marjo Jones (Jack Jones).

Keith was preceded in death by his beloved partner Annemarie Santos.