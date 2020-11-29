1/1
Keith Mittan
1944 - 2020
KEITH JAMES MITTAN
September 19, 1944 - November 22, 2020

Keith James Mittan, was born to parents Wilford Eugene Mittan and Ethel Aileen Mittan (Greenleaf). He joined the Army shortly before turning 18 and served for 3 years in Germany from 1962-1965. Keith was always adventurous and developed an early love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. In his 40's he started running and began competing in 5ks, triathlons, and even ran in the LA Marathon. In his 60s he took up kayaking and enjoyed exploring the harbor in Morro Bay during retirement. He loved working on classic cars and winetasting with his 3 kids all over the Central Coast. Keith was a regular practical joker and laughed more than anyone you have ever known.

Keith is survived by his children, Trisha Theodore (Gus Theodore), Kimberley O'Malley, and Brent Mittan (Erika Mittan), his grandchildren Briana Dewing (Thomas Dewing), Sean O'Malley, Kaitlin O'Malley, Nolan O'Malley, Kameron Theodore, John Mathews, and his 2 great-grandchildren, Grace Champagne and Morgan Dewing, as well as his two siblings, Kenneth Mittan and Marjo Jones (Jack Jones).

Keith was preceded in death by his beloved partner Annemarie Santos.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
sorry for your loss keith was a great friend, great person rip keith richard n marjorie hedrick
richard hedrick sr.
Friend
November 29, 2020
Kim, Trish and Family, so sorry to hear about your dad. I have fond memories about him from when you guys lived on Rex. I would go by the house and it seems he was always tinkering with things in the front yard. I know now he is no longer in pain and he’s been made whole again dancing and riding in heaven. May he Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love Teresa (Reed) Henry.
Teresa Henry
Friend
November 27, 2020
so sorry for you loss. keith was a great friend, rip my friend richard n marjorie hedrick
richard hedrick
