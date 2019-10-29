|
|
KENNETH DOUGLAS DURANT
November 22, 1926 - October 25, 2019
Ken grew up and spent most of his life in Bakersfield. He attended school there and had many friends. While in High School, he built and flew model air planes, and continued e doing so until the time of his death. Also in High School, he became interested in flying planes and was licensed shortly thereafter.
After High School, Ken joined the Navy and spent his time going to school. He received a BS in Psychology. Once he returned to Bakersfield, he began work with the Kern County Department of Probation. He was appointed to be the Director of Camp Erwin Owen, a job that he loved.
He was active in the Lions Club, the Elks Lodge, and flying clubs. His survivors are his daughter, Cathy Elder and her family, and two sons by marriage, Ken Brown and Mark McBeth.
His wit, charm, and personality will be missed. He requested that there be no services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 29, 2019