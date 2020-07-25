1/1
Kenneth Dwayne Rood Cotton
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENNETH DWAYNE ROOD, COTTON
January 5, 1976 - April 14, 2020

Kenneth Dwayne Rood, Cotton (Kenny) died peacefully April 14, 2020.

Born January 5, 1976 in Bakersfield, California, Kenny was a mischievous, playful and busy child. That didn't change when he grew into a teenager and eventually an adult. He was an irreverent, teasing jokester who loved to make people laugh and always had a smile on his face.

He attended Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College. He excelled at several jobs over the course of his life, including butcher, gourmet chef, and several positions in the construction field.

On any given day you could usually find Kenny at a local restaurant or bar, enjoying a good meal and drinks in the company of friends and loved ones. He was handy with tools and would always volunteer to help out with home projects. He loved to hunt and fish, and always preferred to cook the meat for any gatherings with family and friends (because the rest of us would likely ruin it).

He passed with loving friends and family by his side, which is exactly the way he would have wanted it. He will be missed greatly by family and friends.

Kenny is preceded in death by his biological mother Shirley Sue Cotton Rood, his grandmother Jessie Fern Hughes Cotton, his aunt Wenona Cotton Amerson Mastelotto, cousin Mark Amerson, and beloved father Jerry Wayne Cotton.

He is survived by his mother Dickie Jean Branum Cotton, sisters: Teresia Paca (Larry), Denise Avery (Robert) and Eva Shumway. His nephews: Philip Torres, Joseph Avery, and Matthew Dickinson (Dena). His nieces: Nicole Torres Lake (Ryan), Katie Avery and Danielle Wiley. His great Nephew Daniel Dickinson. His cousins: Georgene Amerson, Clifford Amerson (Michelle) and their daughters Ceyena and Trinity, plus hundreds of other relatives.

He will also be greatly missed by his love ones who took care of him during his time of need: Kelley Brown, and Gary "Boomer" Fraser, and by his friends: Tom Rickstrew, Bobby Cloud. Michelle Buxton and so many more. You know who you are.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved