KENNETH DWAYNE ROOD, COTTON

January 5, 1976 - April 14, 2020

Kenneth Dwayne Rood, Cotton (Kenny) died peacefully April 14, 2020.

Born January 5, 1976 in Bakersfield, California, Kenny was a mischievous, playful and busy child. That didn't change when he grew into a teenager and eventually an adult. He was an irreverent, teasing jokester who loved to make people laugh and always had a smile on his face.

He attended Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College. He excelled at several jobs over the course of his life, including butcher, gourmet chef, and several positions in the construction field.

On any given day you could usually find Kenny at a local restaurant or bar, enjoying a good meal and drinks in the company of friends and loved ones. He was handy with tools and would always volunteer to help out with home projects. He loved to hunt and fish, and always preferred to cook the meat for any gatherings with family and friends (because the rest of us would likely ruin it).

He passed with loving friends and family by his side, which is exactly the way he would have wanted it. He will be missed greatly by family and friends.

Kenny is preceded in death by his biological mother Shirley Sue Cotton Rood, his grandmother Jessie Fern Hughes Cotton, his aunt Wenona Cotton Amerson Mastelotto, cousin Mark Amerson, and beloved father Jerry Wayne Cotton.

He is survived by his mother Dickie Jean Branum Cotton, sisters: Teresia Paca (Larry), Denise Avery (Robert) and Eva Shumway. His nephews: Philip Torres, Joseph Avery, and Matthew Dickinson (Dena). His nieces: Nicole Torres Lake (Ryan), Katie Avery and Danielle Wiley. His great Nephew Daniel Dickinson. His cousins: Georgene Amerson, Clifford Amerson (Michelle) and their daughters Ceyena and Trinity, plus hundreds of other relatives.

He will also be greatly missed by his love ones who took care of him during his time of need: Kelley Brown, and Gary "Boomer" Fraser, and by his friends: Tom Rickstrew, Bobby Cloud. Michelle Buxton and so many more. You know who you are.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.