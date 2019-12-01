|
|
KENNETH F. COOPER
June 2, 1933 - November 22, 2019
Ken was born in Los Angeles, CA. on June 2, 1933. Ken and his brother George moved to Shafter, CA. with their parents Floyd and Genevieve Cooper in 1941 and opened Cooper's Flower Shop.
Ken attended Shafter High School where he enjoyed playing football for the Generals. Ken moved to Fresno to attend Fresno State university for two years and transferred to University of Southern California where he achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Upon graduation from USC Ken pursued his passions of becoming a pilot. Ken went into the United States Air Force as an officer and became a pilot. Upon leaving the Air Force Ken returned to Shafter and rejoined the family business Cooper's Flower Shop. Ken and his brother George moved the business from Shafter to Bakersfield where they started a new retail nursery in Kern City and at the same time they started Cooper's Landscape Inc. In 1985 Ken moved the business again to 8400 Stockdale Hwy and opened Cooper's Garden Center and operated the business with his son Brad until 2004 where Ken closed the business and retired.
Ken had many interests and passions, first and foremost was being an Air Force pilot, he also enjoyed golfing with his son Brad and going fishing.
Ken is survived by his wife Pat, his son Brad, wife Stephanie, his daughter Connie, husband Larry and granddaughter Genna.
Graveside service will be held at Shafter Cemetery on December 11, at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 1, 2019