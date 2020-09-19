KENNETH JERRY HANCOCK

December 2, 1932 - September 9, 2020

Kenny passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and children by his side. He was born on December 2, 1932 in Wasco, CA to Neva and L.T Hancock. He married his high school sweetheart Marie Mouser just after they both graduated in the same class at Wasco High in 1951. He had the deepest love for Marie and his children Dean, Steve and Diana. He had a strong faith in the Lord and was a member of Valley Baptist Church.

He was employed with PG&E for 35 years,starting in Wasco, moving to several CA cities before returning to Bakersfield when he retired. He was a lifelong athlete. He enjoyed having Thursday morning breakfast with retired PG&E buddies at Pappy's. His PG&E friend Bill Harvey taught him to play golf.

He often played golf with his sons, grandsons, brother Ronnie Hancock, Bill Satterfield, Earl Brown and KiKi. We know he is now in heaven playing on beautifully manicured courses with his best friend Gordon Skeels. He was an excellent bowler. His bowling accomplishments include having four perfect 300 games, one 299 game, and an 800 series. On May 14, 2011 he was inducted into the Golden Empire United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame for Superior Performance. His athletic abilities also included fast pitch softball for 40 years, and hunting and fishing with his sons. Kenny never met a stranger.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marie. His children: Dean (spouse Kim), Steve (spouse Stefy), and Diana (spouse Ray). Grandchildren: Darren, Matthew,Julie, Alicia, Eric, Stacie, Brianna and Brent. Great Grandchildren: Jackson, Owen, Evan, Andre, Kyle, Eric II., Parker, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Cole, and Emmy. Great Great Grandchild: Calvin Pre-deceased by his brother Jim, sister Carole and Aunt Mable.

Special thanks to our Neighbors who are always there for us.

Graveside Service: Sept 21,2020 - 2:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery (please wear masks if attending) In Lieu of flowers you may donate to the American Cancer Society