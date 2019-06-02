|
KENNETH LEE RAYMOND
March 1, 1958 - May 23, 2019
Kenny was born and raised in Bakersfield. He was the second born in a family of five children. His older brother, Patrick, often kept Kenny close by as they were growing up and they enjoyed many fun times together. Kenny also had two younger sisters, Tomi and Sherri and a younger brother, Ray Jr., all of whom he was very protective of and loved dearly. Kenny graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1977 and continued his education at Arizona Automotive Institute.
He met his wife, Adele, in 1979 and they married in the summer of 1980. He began his career as an automotive mechanic for Datsun/Nissan and later Mercedes Benz. He had a career change to maintenance mechanic for Frito Lay and worked there for nearly 25 years. "If he can't fix it, it ain't broke," was his wife's favorite way to describe his skills. Kenny loved using his mechanical skills to fix things and especially enjoyed fixing things to help others. His ability to not only fix, but also improve the way machines work was truly ingenious and Adele never let him forget that he was a genius!
Kenny loved traveling with his wife and family and enjoyed taking in the sights of nearly half of the United States. Kenny's legacy lives on through his three sons, Jacob, Benjamin and Andrew who each married wonderful wives, Kindra, Kristin and Chynna. Kenny adored his brilliant grandchildren! His grandsons: Xander (4) and Logan (2), and his granddaughters: Maya (13), Leila (11), Penelope (8mo) and Julia (7mo), will all grow to learn of their Papa while he watches from above in his new mansion in heaven.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn on River Blvd. A Celebration of Life will be held June 7, 2019 at Resurrection Church on Manor at 10 a.m. with a graveside service following at Greenlawn on River Blvd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 2, 2019